Commissioner Chairs Meeting Of Divisional Intelligence Committee

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 12:10 AM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari has ordered concerned agencies to speed up efforts to collect data of illegal foreigners living in the Larkana Division, especially Afghans, and speed up efforts to return them to their homeland.

He gave this directive while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Intelligence Committee Larkana, held in the conference hall of the commissioner's office on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioners and police officers of five districts of the Larkana division briefed the meeting about the security of their respective districts.

The Commissioner said the details of illegal foreigners, especially Afghans, should be collected and measures should be taken for returning to their homeland and the security of the borders related to the division should be tightened.

He also said information should be collected about the Chinese living in the division and working on different projects, how many of them live here and where they work and their security should be tightened.

He said the Chinese are working on various projects here, and their security is the responsibility of the Sindh government.

DC Larkana Rabiaya Siyal, DC Kashmore-Kandhkot Munawwar Ali Mathani, DC Kamber-Shahdadkot and others were present in the meeting. While some officials also participated through video links.

