Commissioner Chairs Meeting Of Divisional Oversight Commitee
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, chaired a meeting of the Divisional Oversight Committee for Development Schemes at the Commissioner's Office committee room today.
Commissioner directed officials to prioritize public welfare development schemes in Shaheed Benazirabad district, ensuring their completion benefits the public. He emphasized that no compromises will be made on work quality.
The meeting reviewed Provincial Highways, Buildings' annual Special M&R Program schemes. Officials briefed on approved schemes, including: Provincial Highways Division's 3 annual M&R and 17 special M&R schemes,District Highways Division's 3 schemes,Buildings Division's 11 annual M&R schemes,Provincial Buildings Division's 14 schemes
Commissioner also ordered repairs for roads damaged by recent rains and removal of encroaching trees from district roads.
Deputy Commissioner Sheriyar Gul Memon, officials from Works and Services, Buildings, Provincial Highways, and other relevant departments attended the meeting. APP/rzq/mwq
