Commissioner Chairs Meeting Of Divisional Polio Task Force

Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

SUKKUR

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar Monday presided over a meeting of the Divisional Polio Task Force here at his office and reviewed the arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign scheduled to be started on November 30 in the division.

The commissioner directed all the deputy commissioners and health officers of the division to put in all efforts to administrate the polio drops to the children of under 5-year age. He also directed the health officers to re-strengthen their strategies and to focus on routine immunization. He also urged upon them that monitoring system may be ensured besides the District and Taluka control rooms may also be activated in order to success the anti-polio campaign. He said that action will be taken against the officers if found negligence in Polio Campaign.

Mahesar directed to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), District Health Officers (DHOs), focal Persons, WHO and UNICEF, Rotary representatives to monitor the campaign in their respective districts.

He also emphasized that officers should visit each and every Union council and arrange meetings with local people to fully participate in this national cause. He directed to implement all the decisions taken in meetings.

The commissioner said that collective efforts were required for the success of the anti-polio campaign, adding that all the line departments must also cooperate with the health department. The Commissioner stressed the need to make effective measures for the immunization campaign all over the division, on the occasion the Director Health, Dr Agha Samiullah Pathan, briefed the meeting about the arrangements and target of the campaign.

The anti-polio staff would also remain present at the fixed and transit points of the districts, he maintained. Commissioner also directed to the concerned authorities and staff to focus on the parents refusing the administration of anti-polio vaccine to their children,

