Commissioner Chairs Meeting Of Divisional Polio Task Force

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Sukkur division Commissioner, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar presided over a meeting of the Divisional Polio Task Force at his office on Tuesday to review the arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign scheduled to be held from March 29 .

The commissioner directed all the deputy commissioners and health officers of the division to put in all efforts to administrate the polio drops to 0-5-year-children.

He also directed the health officers to re-strengthen their strategies and to focus on routine immunization.

He also urged upon them that monitoring system may be ensured besides the District and Taluka control rooms may also be activated in order to success the anti-polio campaign. He said that action will be taken against the officers if found negligence in Polio Campaign.

Mahesar directed to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), District Health Officers (DHOs), focal Persons, WHO and UNICEF, Rotary representatives to monitor the campaign in their respective districts.

He also emphasized that officers should visit each and every Union council and arrange meetings with local people to fully participate in this national cause. He also directed to implement all the decisions taken in meetings.

The Commissioner said that collective efforts were required for the success of the anti-polio campaign, adding that all the line departments must also cooperate with the health department. The Commissioner stressed the need to make effective measures for the immunization campaign all over the division, on the occasion the Director Health, Dr Agha Samiullah Pathan, briefed the meeting about the arrangements and target of the campaign.

The anti-polio staff would also remain present at the fixed and transit points of the districts, he maintained. Commissioner also directed to the concerned authorities and staff to focus on the parents refusing the administration of anti-polio vaccine to their children,

