Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Polio Task Force

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari on Wednesday presided over a meeting of Divisional Polio Task Force at his office and reviewed the arrangements of National anti Polio Campaign scheduled to kick off from January 16 25 in the Larkana Division.

Commissioner urged the officers of the Health Department, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children between the age of 5 years, during the anti-polio campaign.

He also directed the officials of Health Department of the Division to complete all the arrangements for the polio the forthcoming National Polio eradication campaign and said that no child should be left out of polio drops in the polio campaign.

The Commissioner directed all the Deputy Commissioners and Health Officers of the Division that all-out efforts should be made for vaccination of anti polio drops.

He also directed the health officers to re-strengthen their strategies and to focus on routine immunization.

He also urged upon them that monitoring system may be ensured besides the District and Taluka control rooms may also be activated in order to make the Anti Polio Campaign a success.

He said that action will be taken against the officers of their negligence in Polio Campaign.

Commissioner Larkana directed the officials concerned to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of corona virus.

Commissioner Larkana directed that the trained workers should not be changed without any compulsion, because it causes problems.

He said that special attention should be kept on the border areas of Baluchistan so that there is no risk of polio spreading from people coming from there.

He also said that all the arrangements for the polio campaign should be completed and the target should be fulfilled. It is hoped that the forthcoming National polio campaign will also be completed successfully, he added.

Commissioner Larkana said that the DCs and Assistant Commissioners of the Division should start the campaign on Sunday or Monday for the inauguration of the polio campaign.

In the meeting, the divisional head of WHO, while giving a briefing, said that the target of 16 lakh 11 thousand 212 children has been set for vaccination against polio, for which teams have been prepared and supplies have been provided to them.

He said that no case of polio was reported in Larkana division after 2020, efforts are being made to maintain such performance.

He also said that despite no polio campaign even during the flood situation, 42,000 children were vaccinated.

The meeting was largely attended among others by deputy commissioners of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore, Additional Commissioner-I Larkana Division, representative of WHO,UNICEF and officials of various departments.

The Health Department and PPHI officials were also present and gave their suggestions to achieve the target in different districts of Larkana Division.