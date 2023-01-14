UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Of Divisional Task For Polio

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting of divisional task for polio

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Abdul Aleem Lashari while instructing officials of the health department and other related departments to utilize all resources to make the campaign against polio successful.

The 7-day anti-polio campaign is commencing on January 16, 2023.

He said that the elimination of polio is our collective responsibility and national responsibility.

The Commissioner was chairing the meeting of the Divisional Task for Polio.

Directing the Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze, Commissioner said that DCs shall keep a watch on Polio teams during vaccination while steps are taken for issues surfacing daring campaigns so that 100% target of vaccination could be achieved.

Commissioner appealed to parents to vaccinate their children up to the age of five years and prevent them from lifelong disability.

Briefing the meeting officials of the health department said that like other parts of the country, the anti-polio campaign is commencing in Shaheed Benazirabad division from January 16, 2023, for which training of polio teams and other necessary arrangements are finalized.

He said that during the campaign more than 12, 29000 children would be administered polio drops throughout the division.

Earlier Deputy Commissioner and officials of all three districts provided information about steps taken for making the campaign successful.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 SBA Subahsh Chandar, Additional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahujo, DC SBA Shehryar Gul Memon, DC Naushehro Feroze Shahzeb Shaikh, DC Sanghar Ishaque Gar, District Health officers, District Manager PPHI, officials of police, education and other concerned departments.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Polio Education Gar Sanghar January All From

Recent Stories

Sidra Amin confident of good show in her maiden Au ..

Sidra Amin confident of good show in her maiden Australia tour

16 minutes ago
 ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

51 minutes ago
 Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific ..

Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific icon: GCC delegation:

57 minutes ago
 PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic re ..

PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic reception of California-Punjab S ..

1 hour ago
 Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to e ..

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to explore exporting green hydroge ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: ..

Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: Masood

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.