Commissioner chairs meeting of divisional task for polio

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Abdul Aleem Lashari while instructing officials of the health department and other related departments to utilize all resources to make the campaign against polio successful.

The 7-day anti-polio campaign is commencing on January 16, 2023.

He said that the elimination of polio is our collective responsibility and national responsibility.

The Commissioner was chairing the meeting of the Divisional Task for Polio.

Directing the Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze, Commissioner said that DCs shall keep a watch on Polio teams during vaccination while steps are taken for issues surfacing daring campaigns so that 100% target of vaccination could be achieved.

Commissioner appealed to parents to vaccinate their children up to the age of five years and prevent them from lifelong disability.

Briefing the meeting officials of the health department said that like other parts of the country, the anti-polio campaign is commencing in Shaheed Benazirabad division from January 16, 2023, for which training of polio teams and other necessary arrangements are finalized.

He said that during the campaign more than 12, 29000 children would be administered polio drops throughout the division.

Earlier Deputy Commissioner and officials of all three districts provided information about steps taken for making the campaign successful.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 SBA Subahsh Chandar, Additional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahujo, DC SBA Shehryar Gul Memon, DC Naushehro Feroze Shahzeb Shaikh, DC Sanghar Ishaque Gar, District Health officers, District Manager PPHI, officials of police, education and other concerned departments.