Commissioner Chairs Meeting Of Divisional Task Force For Polio

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Syed Khalid Hyder Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio, held here at Shahbaz Hall.

During the meeting, the performance of the previous polio campaign and arrangements for the National Polio Eradication Campaign scheduled to run from October 2 to 8 were reviewed.

On this occasion, Commissioner Hyderabad instructed the relevant authorities to play their full part in achieving a hundred percent success during the upcoming polio campaign and added that this should ensure that future generations could be protected from permanent disabilities.

He emphasized the importance of enhancing the performance of those Union Councils (UCs), whose performance was not satisfactory in previous drives.

Syed Khalid Hyder also directed the officers to convince those parents who do not administer polio drops to their children, so that all children will remain safe from polio.

The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners of the division and other relevant officers.

