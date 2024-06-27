Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Of Divisional Task Force For Polio

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 12:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio, held here at Shahbaz Hall.

During the meeting, the performance of the previous polio campaign was reviewed. Commissioner said that the outcome of the previous Polio campaign was encouraging, however, we should have to work hard to bring the polio environmental sample to negative.

Commissioner directed Polio staff to remain alert as Meteorological department has predicted rain in the month of July

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Aabdin apprised the meeting that a mobile application was being launched by district administration to register data of children born in all Government or private hospitals besides compiling vaccination data through the application. He said that electronic medical records would also be helpful and enable Polio teams to perform their duty amicably.

DC further said that with electronic record guidance will be provided to the parents about vaccination.

Focal Person Divisional task force Dr. Jamshed Khanzada informed the meeting that environmental samples collected from Tulsi das and Latifabad pumping stations were detected positive and bringing environmental samples to negative in Hyderabad was our responsibility and efforts were being taken in this regard.

He further said that during Eid-ul-Azha days special teams were constituted and with the help of such teams coverage in Hyderabad remained encouraging however it would be bring t0 100%.

He said that due to vacations in Schools people mostly throng to cities so our teams were working to cover missed and refusal cases.

He said that during Eid-ul-Azha days as many as 60366 children were vaccinated through special campaigns including 15574 children were vaccinated in Hyderabad.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abdeen Memon, DHO Hyderabad Lala Jaffer, focal person Dr. Jamshed Khanzada and others attended the meeting. While relevant officers of other districts attended the meeting through video link.

