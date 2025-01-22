Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmed Abro chaired a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio on Wednesday at Commissioner's Office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmed Abro chaired a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio on Wednesday at Commissioner's Office.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner said that the anti-polio campaign is a national cause and only through polio drops the children could be protected from the virus.

He appealed parents and respected citizens should support the administration in this national cause so that polio could be eradicated from the country. Commissioner, while instructing the health department officers, said that children who missed polio drops during the previous anti-polio campaign should be given polio drops on priority during this campaign.

Commissioner stressed that special attention should be paid to the training of polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign successful through ensuring supervision of the teams during the campaign.

Commissioner instructed police department officers that the campaign starting from February 3 should give special attention at polio transit and fixed points.

Commissioner, while instructing Deputy Commissioners of the three districts said that all possible steps should be taken to make the national polio eradication campaign successful.

He said that action should be taken against the school administrations those do not administer polio drops to children in educational institutions.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioners of the three districts informed meeting about the arrangements made for the national polio eradication campaign. In the meeting, the Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr. Jhangir Korai and the District Health Officers of the three districts informed that like the rest of the country, the 6-day national polio eradication campaign is being launched in Shaheed Benazirabad Division from February 3 to February 9. During the campaign, 12 lakh 63 thousand 173 children of the division up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops. They further informed that improved micro plans, training of polio teams and other necessary arrangements are being completed to make the campaign successful. Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shahryar Gul Memon, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imranul Hassan Khawaja, Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroz Muhammad Arsalan Saleem, Additional Commissioner II Syed Ammar Hussain, besides District Health Officers of the three districts, officers of Police, Social Welfare, Population and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

