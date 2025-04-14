Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A meeting of Divisional Task Force on Polio was held Monday at the Commissioner Office Committee Room. Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Nadeem Ahmed Abro was in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze Muhammad Arsalan Saleem, Additional Commissioner-II Syed Ammar Hussain, District Health Officers of Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar, and officers from other relevant departments.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner emphasized the importance of ensuring the success of the upcoming National Anti-Polio Campaign, scheduled to begin on April 21.

He instructed that all children of Up-To five years age must be administered polio drops in accordance with the set targets to achieve 100% results. Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners of all three districts to ensure effective monitoring and supervision of polio teams during the campaign.

He also instructed District Health Officers of Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar to focus on training the polio teams and strengthening micro-planning to ensure the campaign's success.

Expressing his displeasure over the absence of the District Health Officer of Naushahro Feroze, Commissioner instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Naushahro Feroze to immediately issue a show-cause notice to the absent officer.

During the briefing, Divisional Coordinator World Health Organization Dr Jahangir Korai, along with the DHOs of Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar, informed that like other parts of the country, the 7-day National Anti-Polio Campaign in Shaheed Benazirabad Division will commence from April 21 to April 27.

The meeting was informed that a total of 1,099,696 children under the age of five would be administered polio drops across the division. Briefing said that for this purpose, 3,752 teams have been formed, including 3,403 mobile teams, 110 transit teams, and 239 fixed teams.

The officials said that all necessary arrangements, including training of the teams and preparation of micro-plans, have been completed to ensure the campaign's effectiveness.

APP/rzq/mwq