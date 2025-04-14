Commissioner Chairs Meeting Of Divisional Task Force
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A meeting of Divisional Task Force on Polio was held Monday at the Commissioner Office Committee Room. Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Nadeem Ahmed Abro was in the chair.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze Muhammad Arsalan Saleem, Additional Commissioner-II Syed Ammar Hussain, District Health Officers of Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar, and officers from other relevant departments.
Addressing the meeting, Commissioner emphasized the importance of ensuring the success of the upcoming National Anti-Polio Campaign, scheduled to begin on April 21.
He instructed that all children of Up-To five years age must be administered polio drops in accordance with the set targets to achieve 100% results. Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners of all three districts to ensure effective monitoring and supervision of polio teams during the campaign.
He also instructed District Health Officers of Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar to focus on training the polio teams and strengthening micro-planning to ensure the campaign's success.
Expressing his displeasure over the absence of the District Health Officer of Naushahro Feroze, Commissioner instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Naushahro Feroze to immediately issue a show-cause notice to the absent officer.
During the briefing, Divisional Coordinator World Health Organization Dr Jahangir Korai, along with the DHOs of Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar, informed that like other parts of the country, the 7-day National Anti-Polio Campaign in Shaheed Benazirabad Division will commence from April 21 to April 27.
The meeting was informed that a total of 1,099,696 children under the age of five would be administered polio drops across the division. Briefing said that for this purpose, 3,752 teams have been formed, including 3,403 mobile teams, 110 transit teams, and 239 fixed teams.
The officials said that all necessary arrangements, including training of the teams and preparation of micro-plans, have been completed to ensure the campaign's effectiveness.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid6 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela6 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges6 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation6 hours ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident6 hours ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD6 hours ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree7 hours ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project7 hours ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM7 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements7 hours ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed7 hours ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain7 hours ago