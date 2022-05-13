UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Of Polio Task Force

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting of polio task force

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) ::Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Javed Marwat Friday convened Divisional Task Force (Polio) meeting and reviewed preparedness for upcoming polio eradication campaign, scheduled from May 23 to 27.

The meeting was attended by DIG of Police Kohat Region, DCs Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai & ADC Kurram, DPO Orakzai, all the DHOs, EPI Coordinators in Kohat Division and Area Coordinator of WHO Kohat Dr Rizwan Anwar.

Detail discussions were held and necessary directions were issued to all concerned for strict compliance to ensure 100 percent target in the upcoming Polio Campaign.

Commissioner urged parents to cooperate with the anti polio vaccination teams and get their children under the age of five vaccinated against the crippling disease and help the government to make the country polio free.

He also directed for providing foolproof security to polio vaccination teams to avert any untoward incident.

