Commissioner chairs meeting of threat assessment committee

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Samiuddin Siddiqui, a meeting of the threat assessment committee was held in the conference hall of Commissioner office Sukkur on Saturday.

In the meeting, withdrawal of additional security guards given to political, religious, serving and retired officers in the three respective districts and other issues were reviewed. The meeting attended by DIG Sukkur Police, Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki DCs and SSPs and various related departments and law enforcement agencies.

It was decided in the meeting that according to the orders received by the higher authorities and the interior department, additional security will be withdrawn from the present service or retired officers including various political figures and religious leaders and the threat committees at district level will decide to provide security to anyone.

On this occasion, Commissioner Sukkur said that foolproof security would be provided during the general election.

In this regard, it is the duty of the Deputy Commissioner and SSP to work on it and submit a report. If the district committee recommend for provision for security, the district assessment committee should review it and submit its report in the next meeting.

The Commissioner said that the security of minorities and the business community should also be ensured. Deputy Commissioners of Khairpur and Ghotki districts informed the committee that on the instructions of Commissioner Sukkur, they met with the leaders of the minorities living in their respective districts and learned about other problems including security and assured to continue to support and solve all problems including security. Commissioner Sukkur appreciated the efforts taken by both DCs and directed them to come fully prepared during the next meeting so that decisions can be taken on time.