Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Construction Of Divisional Complex

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting regarding construction of Divisional Complex at Shaheed Benazirabad for Government departments at Committee Room, here on Wednesday

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Younus Chandio, Additional Commissioner (AC) Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Deputy Commissioner (DC) SBA Sehryar Gul Memon, SSP Capt (r) Ameer Saud Magsi, XEN Provincial Building Naseer Ahmed Bhutto, Senior Architect Engineer NESPAK Tariq Laghari,Assistant Commissioner General (ACG) Liaquat Ali Loond, Information Officer AIjaz Ali Teevino and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said, "Setup of divisional level offices for divisional departments is still awaited following the award of divisional status to Shaheed Benaziabad in 2014, which is causing difficulties for the masses.

He said, "The plan of the Divisional Complex is to set up all government departments at one place, which would help the public to facilitate resolving their problems at a single place." The Commissioner instructed consultants of NESPAK Company to take concrete steps in accommodating all departments according to the requirements of their divisional officers while the construction work of the divisional complex should be started at the earliest.

Briefing the meeting Senior Architect Engineer NESPAK Tariq Laghari said, "The Divisional Complex is being constructed on an area of 8 acres at Qazi Ahmed Road." He said, "The designed building includes the offices of Commissioner, DIG and divisional offices of other departments." He said, "The complex also includes underground parking and visitor's area while special arrangements are planned for disabled persons' entry." He said, "The building would also have facilities of natural air and light while the latest system of firefighting will also be installed." DC SBA and SSP Capt (r) presented their proposals for the construction of the divisional complex.

Later, Commissioner, DIG and relevant officials of NESPAK visited the land at Qazi Ahmed road allocated for construction of the Divisional Complex.

Instructing the officials of NESPAK, the Commissioner said, "The construction work of the complex shall be started only after land checking."

