Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Encroachments In Jalozai Housing Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding encroachments in Jalozai Housing Scheme that was attended by Secretary Housing Usman Ali Shah, DC Nowshera Mir Raza, AC Pabbi Sania Safi and Collector PHA Hamid Gigyani.

The meeting was told that at 9995 kanal of Jalozai Housing Scheme, construction of houses started over 400 kanal of land even before the start of the housing schemes that was affecting the layout structure of the entire scheme.

The meeting was told that the housing scheme administration made time and again efforts to rectify the situation, however, due to protests by the large number of residents, the anti encroachment operations were canceled.

The Commissioner Peshawar directed the Collector PHA to conduct a survey and arrange an imbursement for the old residents of the area. The DC Nowshera was directed to carry out a grand anti-encroachment operation in the area.

He said matters related to compensation to the land owners be resolved and dialogue be made with the affectees before conducting the operation.

He said execution of Jalozai Housing Scheme in its original form will only be ensured when all encroachments were removed from the area. However, he said the legal residents of the area would be given compensated for the properties according to their legal rights.

