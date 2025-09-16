Commissioner chairs meeting on flood relief, commodities, and beautification plans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Marryam Khan on Tuesday presided over a divisional video-link meeting to review the flood ponding situation, availability of flour and sugar, beautification initiatives, and progress of the Punjab Development Programme in districts of the division.

The Commissioner was informed that the beautification plan for Ichhra Bazaar has been finalized and will be launched in November. Officials also briefed that during the last 24 hours, seven FIRs were registered against violations of flour and sugar price regulations in Lahore. In addition, in the agricultural areas of Khudpur, Manga, Sundar, and Babu Sabu, less than 2 percent of floodwater remains on average.

Commissioner Marryam Khan directed district administrations to further strengthen medical services, ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines, and enhance Clinics-on-Wheels operations in flood-hit areas.

She instructed that administrations should focus on anti-dengue measures, prevention of water-borne diseases, and accelerate restoration of infrastructure and transport services.

She also directed that ration for returning families and fodder for livestock be provided through flood relief camps. Under the Suthra Punjab initiative, sanitation workers should be mobilized to ensure cleanliness in affected areas.

The meeting was joined via video link by DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, DC Kasur Imran Ali, DC Nankana Rao Tasleem, and ADC(R) Sheikhupura Usman Jalees, while Additional Commissioner Hammad Mahmood Malhi and food department officers were present.