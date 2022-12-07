UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Meeting On International Day Against Corruption

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari urged officials of the government and semi-government departments to discharge their duties efficiently so that public issues get resolved in due time.

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari urged officials of the government and semi-government departments to discharge their duties efficiently so that public issues get resolved in due time.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with regard to the "International Day against Corruption' falling on December 09-2022.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that the International Day against Corruption is observed on December 9, 2022 by the United Nations in order to raise awareness against corruption and its elimination.

He said that the objective of observing the day is to inform the public about loss and issues that come in it in the wake of corruption.

He said that all stakeholders of society shall play a collective role against the menace of corruption. Commissioner stressed officials to resolve public issues amicably on priority basis remaining above personal interests. He instructed officials of divisional departments to organize programs in their respective departments with regard to International Day against Corruption while rallies shall arrange rallies at division, district and taluka level for raising awareness among the general public.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption SBA Mir Nadir Ali Abro said that the responsibility of eliminating corruption falls religiously and ethnically on all people of Pakistan.

He advised all of us and we shall avoid from its ill fame. Abro said that the secret of a country's economic and social development lies in corruption-free society.

He said that like other parts of the country, awareness week would also be observed throughout the division on International Day against Corruption. Abro said that seminars and programs at universities, colleges, schools, government and semi government departments would be organized with regard to elimination of corruption.

He said that on December 9, 2022 an awareness rally would be taken out from DC High school that would conclude the Press Club that would be participated by government officials, teachers, girls and boy students, citizens and social figures. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner-1 Sabhash Chander, Additional Commissioner-2 Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, DC Sanghar Muhammad Ishaque Gad, ADC SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, AC Moro Hassan Zafar, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi, DSP Habibur Rehman Lashari and officials of different government departments.

