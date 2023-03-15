Commissioner chairs meeting on issues of census,Kachi abadi

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Abdu Aleem Lashari here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review ongoing process of digital house and population census throughout division, issues of Katchi Abadi, M-6 Motorway, payment of support amount to growers and activation of Price Control Committees.

Addressing the meeting, he directed the deputy commissioners and officials of department of Katchi Abadis to resolve the issue pertaining to regularization of Katchi Abadies as instructed by Sindh government while committees be formed at tehsil levels for verification purpose and to expedite its work for regularization of katchi abadis in accordance with the law to give residents their due rights.

He said that in case of any difficulty, the same be communicated to divisional administration.

The commissioner directed for vigilance of ongoing Census work while issues and problems of field staff would be resolved at the earliest so that the national responsibility could be accomplished in a proper style.

He also directed to set up Bachat Bazaars at tehsil levels during the holy month of Ramazan in order to provide relief to common man.

He said that the availability of wheat flour, Ghee, sugar and other essential items of daily life shall be ensured for which meetings be arranged with local administration and price control committees be activated to keep a control on prices.

The commissioner stressed to expedite verification work of houses damaged during rains with the coordination of concerned social welfare organizations to ascertain real affected house owners.

He also instructed that the process of payment of compensation for fertilizer and seed to growers be made transparent and complaints of growers in that regard be removed immediately.

The commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze and Additional DC Shaheed Benazirabad to hold meetings with officials of related departments for resolution of issues coming up for acquiring land for the construction of M-6 Motorway passing through these two districts and take immediate steps to resolve the same.

On the occasion, the DC Naushehro Feroze Shahzaeb Shaikh, Additional DC Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Saleem Jatoi and Additional DC Sanghar Arshad Ibrahim informed meeting in detail about ongoing process of Digital Census, work on Katchi Abadi, house verification, price control, M-6 Motorway and other projects of public welfare. Regional Director Katchi Abadi SBA Jararul Hassan Memon briefed about ongoing process of regularization of katchi abadi while Divisional Census Coordinator informed in detail about progress of work regarding Digital Census in the division. The meeting was also attended by Add Commissioner SBA Division Subhash Chandar, Add Commissioner-2 Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, AC Revenue Dilshad Umrani, in-charge katchi abadi Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad Imran Ali Bhughio and officials of other concerned departments.