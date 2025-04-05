Commissioner chairs meeting on Khanewal road widening, upgradation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan chaired a meeting to review the widening and upgradation plan for Khanewal Road.

The meeting was attended by MDA officials and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mahwaran Khan.Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan directed the Multan Development Authority (MDA) to formulate a comprehensive traffic improvement plan in close coordination with the traffic police. He emphasized the importance of resolving longstanding traffic issues through strategic planning and execution.

He announced that two major intersections — 9 Number Chowk and Syedewala Chowk — would be removed to build slip roads in order to streamline traffic flow.

The Commissioner also visited Khanewal Road to inspect the current situation and identify key traffic bottlenecks.

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said that unplanned commercial buildings have severely distorted the city's landscape. He stressed the need for non-traditional solutions to manage the increasing traffic chaos and assured that efforts are being made to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the city.

As part of the ongoing initiatives, unnecessary road cuts are being closed to maintain uninterrupted traffic flow. He reiterated that improving traffic conditions remains a top priority for the district administration.