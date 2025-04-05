Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Khanewal Road Widening, Upgradation
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan chaired a meeting to review the widening and upgradation plan for Khanewal Road.
The meeting was attended by MDA officials and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mahwaran Khan.Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan directed the Multan Development Authority (MDA) to formulate a comprehensive traffic improvement plan in close coordination with the traffic police. He emphasized the importance of resolving longstanding traffic issues through strategic planning and execution.
He announced that two major intersections — 9 Number Chowk and Syedewala Chowk — would be removed to build slip roads in order to streamline traffic flow.
The Commissioner also visited Khanewal Road to inspect the current situation and identify key traffic bottlenecks.
Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said that unplanned commercial buildings have severely distorted the city's landscape. He stressed the need for non-traditional solutions to manage the increasing traffic chaos and assured that efforts are being made to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the city.
As part of the ongoing initiatives, unnecessary road cuts are being closed to maintain uninterrupted traffic flow. He reiterated that improving traffic conditions remains a top priority for the district administration.
Recent Stories
Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in horse racing
Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker
French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms
Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71
Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury as field throw hits him on face
New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against Pakistan
Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354
Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1
Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boost computational power
Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on Khanewal road widening, upgradation6 minutes ago
-
Driver injured in bus crash16 minutes ago
-
DC visits Manawan Teaching Hospital, reviews healthcare facilities16 minutes ago
-
Govt taking historic public service initiatives: Maryam Aurangzeb1 hour ago
-
Nation honours Ghulam Farid Sabri' s contribution to Qawwali on 31st death anniversary2 hours ago
-
Derajat festival's ladies Meena Bazar spreads cheers, colours2 hours ago
-
PNS ASLAT undertakes counter-piracy patrols in Arabian Sea2 hours ago
-
Pakistani novelist nominated for “Young Woman of the Year” award2 hours ago
-
Poor higher education in KP: A matter of growing concern3 hours ago
-
HC highlights Pak-Canada potential in bilateral investment, trade growth3 hours ago
-
Chairman, CEO hails WSSC for efficient cleanliness drive during Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr3 hours ago
-
Kousar Kazmi urged PTI to refrain from anti-state narratives, focus on national unity3 hours ago