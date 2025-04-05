Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Khanewal Road Widening, Upgradation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting on Khanewal road widening, upgradation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan chaired a meeting to review the widening and upgradation plan for Khanewal Road.

The meeting was attended by MDA officials and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mahwaran Khan.Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan directed the Multan Development Authority (MDA) to formulate a comprehensive traffic improvement plan in close coordination with the traffic police. He emphasized the importance of resolving longstanding traffic issues through strategic planning and execution.

He announced that two major intersections — 9 Number Chowk and Syedewala Chowk — would be removed to build slip roads in order to streamline traffic flow.

The Commissioner also visited Khanewal Road to inspect the current situation and identify key traffic bottlenecks.

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said that unplanned commercial buildings have severely distorted the city's landscape. He stressed the need for non-traditional solutions to manage the increasing traffic chaos and assured that efforts are being made to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the city.

As part of the ongoing initiatives, unnecessary road cuts are being closed to maintain uninterrupted traffic flow. He reiterated that improving traffic conditions remains a top priority for the district administration.

Recent Stories

Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in ho ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in horse racing

11 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top prio ..

Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker

1 hour ago
 French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short ja ..

French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms

2 hours ago
 Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71

Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury a ..

Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury as field throw hits him on face

4 hours ago
 New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against ..

New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against Pakistan

4 hours ago
Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354

Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354

4 hours ago
 Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-tim ..

Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1

5 hours ago
 Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boo ..

Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boost computational power

5 hours ago
 Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu

Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan