Commissioner chairs meeting on outsourcing of WMC operations:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzab Awan on Thursday presided over a meeting to discuss the outsourcing of the Waste Management Company (WMC).

The session was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SWMC Rana Shahid Imran, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik,Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rtd) Fahad Mehmood,and Deputy Commissioners of Mianwali and Bhakkar, along with Assistant Commissioners with some joining via video link.

During the briefing,CEO WMC Shahid Imran outlined the outsourcing system, stating that the company would officially commence cleaning operations in all four districts on January 25.

The presentation detailed various initiatives, including manual sweeping, de-silting, mechanical sweeping, Primary waste collection, and door-to-door waste collection plans.

The Commissioner reviewed the machinery and human resources and emphasizing the need to align resources with on-ground realities to ensure program's success.

He instructed all deputy commissioners to closely monitor all aspects of the waste management operations,with special attention to maintaining regular meetings with contractors and inspections of waste enclosures and dumping sites.

"The Clean Punjab Program is a flagship initiative of the government," stated the commissioner, stressing that the administration of all four districts must be thoroughly familiar with the outsourcing system.He directed the CEO of the WMC to provide detailed cleaning operation plans to the deputy commissioners .