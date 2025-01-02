Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Outsourcing Of WMC Operations:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzab Awan on Thursday presided over a meeting to discuss the outsourcing of the Waste Management Company (WMC).
The session was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SWMC Rana Shahid Imran, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik,Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rtd) Fahad Mehmood,and Deputy Commissioners of Mianwali and Bhakkar, along with Assistant Commissioners with some joining via video link.
During the briefing,CEO WMC Shahid Imran outlined the outsourcing system, stating that the company would officially commence cleaning operations in all four districts on January 25.
The presentation detailed various initiatives, including manual sweeping, de-silting, mechanical sweeping, Primary waste collection, and door-to-door waste collection plans.
The Commissioner reviewed the machinery and human resources and emphasizing the need to align resources with on-ground realities to ensure program's success.
He instructed all deputy commissioners to closely monitor all aspects of the waste management operations,with special attention to maintaining regular meetings with contractors and inspections of waste enclosures and dumping sites.
"The Clean Punjab Program is a flagship initiative of the government," stated the commissioner, stressing that the administration of all four districts must be thoroughly familiar with the outsourcing system.He directed the CEO of the WMC to provide detailed cleaning operation plans to the deputy commissioners .
Recent Stories
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025
Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date
Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship
11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists
S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..
NA Committee on National Food Security meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 27,100 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on outsourcing of WMC operations:2 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on price gougers, seven arrested2 minutes ago
-
Chairman WSSC urged citizens to take part in cleanliness drive22 minutes ago
-
24 criminals nabbed22 minutes ago
-
DC Murree ensures emergency facilities, urges tourist caution32 minutes ago
-
Versatile comedian Lehri remembered on birth anniversary42 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Pakistan Navy for successful anti-narcotics operation in Northern Arabian Sea42 minutes ago
-
Advisory for wheat sowers issued1 hour ago
-
Dense fog disrupts routine life in city2 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab stresses for skill development among youth12 hours ago
-
Transport dept committed to modernizing transport system of Punjab13 hours ago