Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Polio Campaign

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting on polio campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Preparations for a five-day special anti-polio campaign in the district have been finalized.

During the campaign from October 24 to 28, about 767,880 children will be given polio vaccines.

These details were told in a special meeting of district anti-polio campaign chaired by Commissioner Gujranwala Division Ghulam Farid.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi, DHO Dr Naseem Mirza, WHO Representative Dr Sardar Yasir and the officers of concerned departments.

The meeting was told that 2,676 mobile teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops tochildren for anti-polio campaign in four tehsils, 133 fixed and 69 transit teams will be deployed and536 area in charges would also perform duties.

