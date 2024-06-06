Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Polio Eradication
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 10:51 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli on Thursday said that polio was a crippling disease and every child must be administrated an oral polio vaccine every time during the polio campaign.
He said this while presiding over a meeting to assess the effectiveness of the polio campaign in this area.
According to the spokesmen of the Commissioner Office, it was decided that the compensation of the polio teams in which the performance of the UC will not improve will be stopped. The children going to the transit points will also be given anti-polio drops in the passenger vehicles so that no child is left out of polio vaccination.
During the meeting, Additional Commissioner Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot, Deputy Commissioner, Mirpurkhas, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, Director of Health Services, Dr. Abdul Shakur Jarwar, Additional Director of Health, Dr. Mir Mukhtiar, District Health Officer, Dr. Jairamdas, and District Focal Person Polio Program Dr. Narayan Das Jagani, WHO Area Coordinator Tahur Hussain, DSP Aslam Jagirani, and officers of related departments were also present.
