Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Preventive Measures During Rains, Snowfall

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting on preventive measures during rains, snowfall

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A meeting under the chairmanship of Commissioner Malakand Division Amjad Ali Khan on Wednesday discussed preventive measures to avoid possible losses from rains and snowfall during the winter season.

All additional deputy commissioners (Relief) and Secretary to Commissioner Malakand attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed necessary measures in detail in view of possible losses due to rains and snowfall.

Commissioner Malakand directed the district administration to ensure provision of heavy machinery to all departments and stakeholders during rains and snowfall. He said that all the institutions concerned should complete preventive measures timely to avoid losses in the wake of heavy rains and snowfall.

Additional Deputy Commissioners (Relief and Human Rights) and assistant commissioners should monitor the situation. The district administration should take measures in view of the arrival of tourists and inform them about the weather conditions in advance.

He directed the district administration to continue operations against illegal constructions and encroachments along rivers and streams.

Commissioner Malakand Division directed all the district administrations to ensure supply of medicines in hospitals and availability of heavy machinery to NHE, PKHA, C&W and TMEs to remove snow from roads in case of snowfall.

Commissioner Malakand also directed for establishing control rooms at divisional and district levels.

APP/aiq/vak

Related Topics

Weather Snow Malakand Amjad Ali All From Rains

Recent Stories

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

56 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

2 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

5 hours ago
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

14 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

14 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

14 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

14 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

14 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan