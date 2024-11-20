Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Preventive Measures During Rains, Snowfall
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A meeting under the chairmanship of Commissioner Malakand Division Amjad Ali Khan on Wednesday discussed preventive measures to avoid possible losses from rains and snowfall during the winter season.
All additional deputy commissioners (Relief) and Secretary to Commissioner Malakand attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed necessary measures in detail in view of possible losses due to rains and snowfall.
Commissioner Malakand directed the district administration to ensure provision of heavy machinery to all departments and stakeholders during rains and snowfall. He said that all the institutions concerned should complete preventive measures timely to avoid losses in the wake of heavy rains and snowfall.
Additional Deputy Commissioners (Relief and Human Rights) and assistant commissioners should monitor the situation. The district administration should take measures in view of the arrival of tourists and inform them about the weather conditions in advance.
He directed the district administration to continue operations against illegal constructions and encroachments along rivers and streams.
Commissioner Malakand Division directed all the district administrations to ensure supply of medicines in hospitals and availability of heavy machinery to NHE, PKHA, C&W and TMEs to remove snow from roads in case of snowfall.
Commissioner Malakand also directed for establishing control rooms at divisional and district levels.
