Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Price-control Steps

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli has said that officers should play an active role in their respective districts to ensure the sale of essential food items at fixed prices, and to provide relief to people

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli has said that officers should play an active role in their respective districts to ensure the sale of essential food items at fixed prices, and to provide relief to people.

He gave this instruction to the deputy commissioners while presiding over the price control committee meeting in his office here on Wednesday.

He further said that food items are among the basic needs of the people, and there should be strict monitoring of price control at the district and tehsil level so that the traders cannot hoard.

He directed the Acting Director of the Bureau of Supply to issue the price list daily and oblige the shopkeepers and entrepreneurs to display the price list at a prominent place so that the buyers could know the prices.

Regional Director Agriculture Market Shahzad Phanwar, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply Allah Judiyo Khaskheli, Acting Director Planning Saleem Sheikh, Director Information Mirpurkhas Ghulam Raza Khoso and related officers participated in the meeting.

APP/Shr/378

