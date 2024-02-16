Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' preparations

Open Menu

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has said the Sargodha Arts Council (SAC) board of Management's decision to celebrate the 'Sargodha Day' on February 22 is appreciable, and the divisional administration would extend all possible cooperation.

He was addressing a meeting of the SAC Board of Management at his office on Friday. Board President Professor Dr. Haroon Rashid Tabbsum, Director Arts Council Asad Ahmad, Director Information Sargodha Division Ahmad Naeem Malik, Senior Artist Inaam Khan, Former Director Arts Council Tariq Mahmood Malik, renowned poetess Najma Mansoor and renowned calligrapher Tariq Mahmood were also present.

The commissioner said preparations for Sargodha Day should be finalised soon, and all stakeholders should be invited to its activities.

He said prominent figures of Sargodha should also be awarded on the day in recognition of their services. The commissioner said that after the Sargodha Day observance, there should also be a memorable literary event in the city.

It was decided in the meeting that Inaam Khan and Tariq Abuzar would present a stage drama for Sargodhians. It was also decided in the meeting that members of the Board of Management, on the commissioner's direction, would visit Bhakkar, where they would inspect the under-construction building of the Arts Council and present their recommendations to the Bhakkar deputy commissioner for purposeful accomplishment of the mega project.

