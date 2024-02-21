Commissioner chairs meeting on Sheikhabad park boundaries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss restricting the boundary of a recreational park in Sheikhabad area of Peshawar city.

On special directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair chaired the meeting regarding restricting the boundary of a recreational park in Sheikhabad.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Peshawar, the Director General of Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, Director East and West Capital Metropolitan Police, and administrative officers of Capital Metropolitan and Auqaf Board.

Officers from the Capital Metropolitan and Auqaf board presented their stances regarding park ownership and jurisdictional matters.

Consequently, under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Peshawar City Hashim Rao, a committee was formed to decide on the park boundary in the presence of all stakeholders.

The committee was tasked to submit a report to Commissioner Peshawar Division within a week. Based on the report, decisions will be made regarding park ownership, jurisdiction, and outstanding dues.