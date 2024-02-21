Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Sheikhabad Park Boundaries
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss restricting the boundary of a recreational park in Sheikhabad area of Peshawar city.
On special directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair chaired the meeting regarding restricting the boundary of a recreational park in Sheikhabad.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Peshawar, the Director General of Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, Director East and West Capital Metropolitan Police, and administrative officers of Capital Metropolitan and Auqaf Board.
Officers from the Capital Metropolitan and Auqaf board presented their stances regarding park ownership and jurisdictional matters.
Consequently, under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Peshawar City Hashim Rao, a committee was formed to decide on the park boundary in the presence of all stakeholders.
The committee was tasked to submit a report to Commissioner Peshawar Division within a week. Based on the report, decisions will be made regarding park ownership, jurisdiction, and outstanding dues.
Recent Stories
PPP deliberates names for Punjab governor slot
PML-N parliamentary board meeting expresses trust in Maryam Nawaz’s leadership
Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
More Stories From Pakistan
-
VC lauds girls of small village for learning advance technology1 minute ago
-
Polio awareness walk held1 minute ago
-
Arrests made in Kohat search operation; illegal arms, drugs seized2 minutes ago
-
Mayor Larkana inaugurates girls degree college after restoration2 minutes ago
-
DC orders regular cleanliness operations at parks, recreational places in city2 minutes ago
-
Kohat police apprehend two armed suspects with automatic weapons2 minutes ago
-
Milk competition held2 minutes ago
-
International Mother language day observed in Sukkur11 minutes ago
-
3396 Afghans returned from Feb 15 to 1911 minutes ago
-
Power suspension notified for areas of Peshawar, Karak, Kohistan, Mingora12 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office committed to provide speedy justice: Mehmood Shah22 minutes ago
-
Vigilance teams constituted to curb cheating in SSC exams: Chairman22 minutes ago