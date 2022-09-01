Commissioner chairs meeting on tree plantation campaign

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts to ensure achievement of 100 per cent plantation target in their respective districts.

She gave the direction in the review meeting of the ongoing plantation campaign on behalf of the Forestry Department through various government institutions, here on Thursday.

The commissioner said that apart from the government departments, civil society should also be mobilised to achieve the desired target of plantation campaign.

Maryam Khan said that besides motorways, major highways, river banks, vacant government land should be identified in all four districts and plants should be obtained from the nurseries of the Forest Department and planted in order to help control the climate change.

Conservator of Forest Muhammad Azim said that millions of plants were available in his nurseries at a subsidized rate of two rupees.

He informed that free saplings had been provided to Pakistan Army as well as Forest and education departments, while all the government departments had also been given the target of planting saplings till Dec 31.