Commissioner chairs meeting regarding 44th death anniversary of Z.A. Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwer Ali Leghari on Monday chaired a high-level meeting at the Conference room of his office here.

The meeting reviewed and discussed in detail regarding the arrangements to observe the 44th death anniversary of former prime minister and founder Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which to be held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on April 4.

The meeting was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Rabiaya Siyal, Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot, SSP Larkana, and officers of various departments.

During the meeting, Commissioner Larkana urged the officers that they should realize their responsibilities and complete the work which was assigned to them without any delay.

He directed all concerned officers to complete their tasks before the stipulated time and the slackness in this regard would not be tolerated at any cost.

He directed the officials of various departments to set up control rooms at various District/Regional offices and health facilities including ambulances, medical teams, para-medical staff, and medicines should be ready for any eventuality.

He directed the officials to take steps regarding the bomb disposal squad, sign board installation, media gallery, inner cordon passes, traffic arrangements, and other security plans, while the security of roads leading to the Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto will be beefed up.

He said the cleanliness of roads, provision of potable water, electricity, and standby generator should be available.

In order to ensure the drinking water facilities to the people, the hand pumps will be installed, the separate bathrooms for male and female will also be constructed.

The Municipal and town officials have been directed to ensure the cleanliness from different roots at Garhi Khuda Bux and in their respective areas and the SEPCO authority will ensure the lighting arrangements at Mazar and surrounding areas on the occasion.

The women police will also be deployed in order to provide security to the women, besides a large number of the police force will also be deployed at the premises of Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

The meeting also decided that all the departments should complete their assignments by April 2 and give the final report in this regard to the Commissioner.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Commissioner-I Larkana, Police Officials, Regional and District Headsof different departments, Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and others.