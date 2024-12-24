Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Acquisition Land For Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway M6
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:09 PM
A meeting regarding acquisition of land for the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway M6 and payment of compensation to the land owners was held Tuesday chaired by Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Shehryar Gul Memon at Commissioner's Office
The meeting was attended by Project Director Motorway M6 Sohail Raza, Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Arsalan Saleem, Deputy Director Land Acquisition M6 Muhammad Ali Shar, Director Information Muhammad Moosa Gondal, Survey Superintendent Khairpur Salahuddin and other concerned officers.
Addressing the meeting, Commissioner said that Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway M6 is of utmost importance. He said that there is no obstacle in this project from the side of Sindh government.
He said that Sindh government is trying to start work on this project at the earliest. He said that early payment of compensation amount by the National Highway Authority would help in the prompt payment to the land owners. Commissioner said that the value of land would be determined after the issuance of Section 6 by the Commissioner's Office.
He said that Section 4 issued by the DC has expired and will be reissued soon. He said that the work on issuing B-1 form by the National Highway Authority is slow. On this occasion, DC Naushahro Feroze Muhammad Arsalan Saleem said that partial amount for land acquisition is available with District Accounts Office and after the NHA provides more amount, the payment to land owners would be restarted.
