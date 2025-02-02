Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Anti Polio Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 09:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A review was held regarding the preparations for the anti-polio campaign, under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, which will continue from February 3 to February 9, 2025.
The meeting was held on Sunday at his office in Shahbaz Building, Hyderabad, attended by DIG Hyderabad Range Tariq Razaq Dahrijo, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain al-Abidin Memon, and officials from the health department. Deputy Commissioners of Jamshoro, Dadu, Thatta, Sijawal, Tando Allahyar, and Tando Muhammad Khan participated via video link.
Addressing the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad stated that the last campaign in December 2024 had shown good performance with the cooperation of all the SSPs and anti-polio staff in the division, stressing that the campaign would begin tomorrow.
He emphasized the need for intensive efforts in the ongoing polio campaign to ensure the complete eradication of this deadly disease: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad further mentioned that the annual Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar will also be celebrated in the same month in February, special attention must be paid to the anti-polio campaign before and after the Urs days, as a large number of devotees from various cities and regions will participate - he stated that to raise awareness, after the evening prayer today, information about the polio disease will be particularly given in mosques so that the public cooperates with the administration to eradicate it.
This disease has been eradicated from its roots - said Hyderabad Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon. Special attention will also be given no child might be missed from taking polio vaccine. On this occasion, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dahrijo stated that the anti-polio campaign is a national duty; just like in the past, our department will continue its full cooperation, including lady police constables. He said that during the polio campaign, police teams would be prepared to timely address any possible unpleasant incidents, Dr. Jamshid Khanzada provided a detailed briefing on the polio situation and shared detailed information about the polio coverage in Hyderabad during the previous year 2024, along with the targets achieved.
APP/nsm
