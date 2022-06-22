UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Arrangements For LG Elections

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 10:55 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari while chairing a meeting on Wednesday said that holding a peaceful, fair and transparent local bodies election was our collective national and ethical responsibility and for that all officials shall ensure arrangements with national responsibility and responsibility.

Commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioners and District Returning Officers of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze to ensure the training and attendance of election duty staff and action be initiated against absent staff.

He further instructed for the availability of drinking water,electricity and other necessary facilities at polling stations while transport shall be arranged for transportation of polling material and staff to polling stations in due time.

He said"In this regard a contingency plan shall be prepared and submitted with the Commissioner office." Commissioner stressed officials of Hesco and Sepco to take steps for un-interrupted electric supply during local bodies elections.

He instructed officials of the health department to ensure the availability of doctors, paramedical staff and medicines at all health centers of the division to coup up with any emergency during the elections.

He said"Apart from cold drinking water and sanitation arrangements shall be made by the Local Government Department." Addressing the meeting DIG Police SBA Khadim Hussain Rind said that no person would be allowed to take law in hand during the local body's elections and peace and law and order situation would be maintained on priority basis.

He said that Rangers would also perform their responsibility side by side with police. He said that a Security Plan has been framed to maintain peace, tranquility and law-and-order during the election process while Section 144 has been imposed on carrying weapons and aerial firing, which would be implemented at all cost.

DIG appealed to the general public to extend their cooperation to divisional and district administration, police and law enforcing agencies for maintaining law-and-order situation during LB elections.

Addressing the meeting Sector Commander Indus Rangers Brig Adnan Orakzai said that all cooperation would be extended by Sindh Rangers to divisional and district administration during elections.

Deputy Commissioners and District Returning Officers of all three districts briefed the meeting about arrangements made with regard to LB Elections.

Meeting was alo attended by Additional Commissioner SBA Syed Parial Shah, Fayyaz Hussai Rahujo, Regional Director Colleges Prof Shahida Taj Abro, Regional Election Commissioner and DRO SBA Naveed Aziz,\DC/DRO Sanghar Dr Imranul Hassan Khawaja, DC SBA Aamir Hussain Panhwar, DC/DRO Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, Director education Shamsuddin Dal, SSP Sanghar Dr Farukh Lanjar, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi, Deputy DirectorInformation Ghulam Hussain Goraho, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri and other officials of related departments.

