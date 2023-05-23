Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Mango festival

Divisional Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar has asked officials to make exemplary arrangements to celebrate Mango festival in a befitting manner

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for organizing the 55th Mango Festival to be held from 2nd June.

Chairman Mango Festival Muhammad Umer Bhugio, Additional Commissioner Ali Nawaz Bhart, DIG Police Zulfiqar Mahar, Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Aaabdin, growers, officers of relevant departments and committee members attended the meeting.

Apprising the meeting about arrangements the DC said that about seven meetings had been organized among committee members, officers of relevant departments and representatives of different institutions so far while inside and outside renovation work of the fruit farm has been completed and the agricultural department was also supporting in this regard.

The Commissioner stressed the need for ensuring coordination and communication between committee members and growers to make the Mango festival successful.

After a long time, the Mango festival was organized in Mirpurkhas and in this regard gifts were being given for entertainment and awareness of different products of mangoes, Seminars were also being organized and the media and vloggers were actively involved.

