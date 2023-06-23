Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangement for cleanliness

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting to overview the arrangement for better cleanliness situation throughout the division, at Eidgahs and cattle pans.

IG Police Muhammad Younus Chandio, Additional Commissioner-II Fayaz Hussain Rahujo and Deputy Commissioner SBA Shaheryar Gul Memon attended the meeting while DC Sanghar Muhammad Ishaque Gad and DC Naushehro Feroze participated through video link.

Addressing the meeting Commissioner said that the sanitation situation of Eidgahs, Cattle markets and cities should be improved throughout the division on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

He said that staff concerned shall be made bound to shift the remains of sacrificial animals out of the city on all three days of Eid.

Commissioner instructed all three Deputy Commissioners for strict implementation of SOPs issued for the collection of hides of sacrificial animals and steps to be taken for the cleanliness of Eidgahs and cattle markets.

DIG Police informed the meeting that a security plan has been prepared for Eidul Azha, which would be strictly implemented under the SOPs issued by Sindh Government.

He said that legal action would be initiated against Hide collection without valid permission. All the Deputy Commissioners informed the meeting about arrangements made for the occasion of Eid ul Azha.