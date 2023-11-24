Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Arrangements At Polling Station

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements at polling station

Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting to overview the arrangements at polling stations during the general elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting to overview the arrangements at polling stations during the general elections.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced February 08, 2024, as a day for general elections adding that administrations of all three districts and the relevant departments shall expedite steps to complete to accomplish all required arrangements at polling stations.

He instructed all Deputy Commissioners to prioritise the provision of necessary requirements at polling stations.

The Commissioner also instructs the officials of the education works department to complete the work identified by the Elections Commissioner and district administrations on an emergency basis.

Addressing the meeting Regional Election Commissioner, Muhammad Yousuf Siddiqui said that visits of polling stations are in progress to inspect the facilities available for election.

DC Sanghar Imranul Hassan Khawja, DC Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind, DC Naushehro FerozeMuhammad Arsalan Sallem , District Election Commissioner SBA Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano, DEL Naushehro Feroze Khalid Mirza and Election Officer Umair briefed meeting about provision of facilities at polling stations and issues in their districts.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner-2 Ahmed Ali Soomro, SE Education Works Shafique Ahmed, XEN Education Ghulam Murtaza Abbasi, XEN Education Works Sanghar Ghulam Mujtaba, XEN Education Works Naushehro Feroze Abid Ali, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and relevant officials of other departments.

APP/rzq /mwq

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Progress Sanghar Abid Ali February All

Recent Stories

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviews hospitals, infrastructure u ..

26 minutes ago
 Armenia PM criticises Russia over missing weapons

Armenia PM criticises Russia over missing weapons

28 minutes ago
 Int’l Day on violence against women to be observ ..

Int’l Day on violence against women to be observed tomorrow

26 minutes ago
 Blow for Wilders as Dutch ruling party snubs cabin ..

Blow for Wilders as Dutch ruling party snubs cabinet role

26 minutes ago
 10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

33 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for maintaining hope to ensure fut ..

33 minutes ago
PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by D ..

PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by Dec 15

33 minutes ago
 CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

33 minutes ago
 Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar ..

Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar Office Hyderabad

35 minutes ago
 SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on foo ..

SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on food safety

35 minutes ago
 Trade development through border markets proposed

Trade development through border markets proposed

35 minutes ago
 UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with ..

UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with 'PAIDAR Grant Fund'

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan