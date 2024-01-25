Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements of general election

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting in the committee room of the Commissioner's office here Thursday to review the arrangements for the general elections 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting in the committee room of the Commissioner's office here Thursday to review the arrangements for the general elections 2024.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that it was the important national responsibility of the administration to make arrangements for the peaceful and transparent conduct of the general elections, which should be done in smooth manner. Provision of water, washrooms and other facilities should be ensured, he directed.

The Commissioner instructed all the deputy commissioners that a plan should be formed for establishing a medical camp on the day of the election, while a committee should be formed to solve the problems at tehsil level. He directed all the deputy commissioners that the transport plan should be finalized within two days and the report should be sent.

While giving a briefing to the meeting, the district returning officers of the three districts said that in Shaheed Benazirabad division, general elections will be held on 6 seats of the National Assembly and 13 seats of the Provincial Assembly, for which the District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (RAOs) have been appointed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. He further informed that 2291 polling stations would be established in Benazirabad division, out of which 770 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive, 822 sensitive and 699 normal polling stations.

He further informed that polling would be held for 2 National Assembly and 4 Provincial Assembly seats of District Shaheed Benazirabad, 2 National Assembly and 4 Provincial Assembly seats of Noushro Feroze District and 2 National Assembly and 5 Provincial Assembly seats of Sanghar District. Provision of facilities, training of polling staff along with all other necessary arrangements are being completed, he told.

On this occasion, all the deputy commissioners informed the meeting about the arrangements made regarding the general elections in their districts.

While informing the meeting, Divisional Head Engineer of SS&SC, Abdul Hafeez said that the work of installing CCTV cameras at all highly sensitive polling stations of the division had been started which would be completed by February.

Additional Commissioner l Subhash Chandra, Additional Commissioner Two and District Monitoring Officer Ahmad Ali Soomro, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran Al Hasan Khawaja, Deputy Commissioner Noshahro Feroze Arslan Saleem, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Captain (Rtd) Haider Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner One Shaheed Benazirabad Dilshad Ahmed Imrani, District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Yusuf Majidano, District Election Commissioner Nowshahro Feroz Khalid Ahmad Mirza, District Election Commissioner Sanghar Shahnawaz Brohi, NRTC Divisional Head Engineer Abdul Hafeez, SE education Works Shafiq Hussain. Chand, Assistant Commissioner General Ghulam Murtaza Ghangharu attended the meeting.