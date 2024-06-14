Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 11:37 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

A meeting was held regarding the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha under the chairmanship of Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir on Friday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A meeting was held regarding the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha under the chairmanship of Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir on Friday.

Officers from District Administration, Kohat Police, Health Department, TME, WSSC Kohat, Rescue 1122, and other related departments were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Commissioner issued a special instruction to all TMAs and WSSC Kohat officers and asked them to take special care of cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and dispose of animal waste at designated places.

On this occasion, the commissioner also issued orders to the PESCO officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and to the officers of other relevant departments.

