Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 11:37 PM
A meeting was held regarding the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha under the chairmanship of Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir on Friday
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A meeting was held regarding the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha under the chairmanship of Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir on Friday.
Officers from District Administration, Kohat Police, Health Department, TME, WSSC Kohat, Rescue 1122, and other related departments were also present in the meeting.
During the meeting, the Commissioner issued a special instruction to all TMAs and WSSC Kohat officers and asked them to take special care of cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and dispose of animal waste at designated places.
On this occasion, the commissioner also issued orders to the PESCO officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and to the officers of other relevant departments.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies
Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum
Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war
FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate
Serbian court approves extradition of Belarusian journalist
US imposes sanctions on Israeli group for blocking Gaza aid
Sindh budget 2024-25 proposes revising rates of Excise taxes
PM announces to reduce petrol price by Rs 10.20 per liter
Israel hits Gaza as tensions surge on Lebanon border
'Fired up' Germany to lift curtain on Euro 2024 against Scotland
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate18 minutes ago
-
Sindh budget 2024-25 proposes revising rates of Excise taxes16 minutes ago
-
PM announces to reduce petrol price by Rs 10.20 per liter16 minutes ago
-
One-day capacity building training for BFA officials concluded16 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy visits KP-Bo IT, interacts with Board officials, businessmen41 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha43 minutes ago
-
BEWGA Delegation calls on CM Bugti47 minutes ago
-
Govt extended maximum relief to poor people: Ali Pervaiz43 minutes ago
-
District admin warns transporters for overcharging43 minutes ago
-
Sindh government allocates Rs 868.684 mln for counter terrorism measures in FY 2024-2543 minutes ago
-
CDA sets up 'central control room' to monitor cleanliness drive during Eid holidays43 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt. proposes Rs 160 bln for local councils in Budget 2024-2543 minutes ago