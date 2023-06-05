Commissioner chairs meeting regarding beautification work of Gajra Wah Canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In order to overview the beautification work on both sides of the Gajrah Wah Canal passing through Nawabshah City, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting at his office

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :In order to overview the beautification work on both sides of the Gajrah Wah Canal passing through Nawabshah City, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting at his office.

Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam, SE education Works Shafi Muhammad Channar, XEN Education Works Ghulam Murtaza Abbasi, Forest Officer Mushtaque Ahmed and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the Commissioner instructed officials of the Education Works department to expedite the beautification work on both sides of Gajrah Wah Canal, adding that the scheme shall be completed as soon as possible for the entertainment of citizens.

Commissioner strictly directed that trees on both sides of the canal shall not be cut in any case as trees help reduce temperature. Briefing the Commissioner, XEN Education Works, Ghulam Murtaza Abbasi informed that on the directives of Sindh Government parks, walking track, food street, swings for children and other entertainment facilities are being arranged on both sides of the canal at a cost of Rs150 million, which would be complete by year-end.

He said the cutting of trees has been stopped.

Later Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials canal beautification site and inspected the ongoing beautification work.