Commissioner chairs meeting regarding beautification of Nawab Shah city

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting of officers and representatives of municipal institutions regarding the beautification of Nawab Shah City.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that Nawab Shah is also the divisional headquarters and keeping this in mind, it should be made an exemplary city.

He said that the staff, machinery and other powers of the Municipal Corporation Nawab Shah city's regarding cleanliness, and sanitation work would be handed over to HM Khawaja and Old Nawab Shah Town committees by January 1, which would reduce the burden of work on the Municipal Corporation and save money.

He said it would give a beautiful face to the city's parks and intersections.

Commissioner told both the town chairmen that after the tax collection and other powers are transferred to the town, steps should be taken to make various intersections of the city ideally beautiful and good-looking.

He said that the cleanliness situation should also be improved.

He said that a report should be sent to the Commissioner's Office and the Director Local Government regarding tax collection and other works.

Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon instructed the officers of the Municipal Corporation to take steps to provide convenience to the citizens.

Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Mubashir Arain, Director Information Muhammad Musa Gondal, Director Local Government Abdul Sattar, PPP District President Muhammad Salam Zardari, Chairman HM Khawaja Town Syed Atif Hussain Zaidi, Chairman Old Nawab Shah Town Muhammad Hayat Kakiputa, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razak Sheikh and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

