Commissioner chairs meeting regarding closure of the canals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) A meeting chaired by the Commissioner Hyderabad division Syed Khalid Hyder Shah was held in connection with the review of the situation after the closure of the canals of Kotri Barrage due to the annual necessary repair, cleaning and maintenance work.

During the meeting, the Commissioner stated that water flow in canals at Kotri Barrage will be stopped from December 25, and water will be diverted to the downstream causing meet shortage of water in Latifabad. While there might be a slight reduction in water supply to areas of Pretabad and Hala Naka areas, therefore, he directed the ponds should be filled in advance. He directed that water flow should be resumed in the canals as soon as the closure ends on January 10 so that the water supply can be restored in time.

Earlier, XEN Kotri Barrage Tariq Asad and Director Left Bank Hyderabad Circle Ghulam Mujtaba Dhamrah informed the Commissioner that the annual necessary repair work will be carried out on the mentioned dates.

They informed that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was getting water from the river and canals however, amount of 470 million rupees was outstanding on WASA.

On this occasion, MD WASA briefed that there will be some shortage of water in Pretabad and Halla Naka areas due to the closure of canals, therefore water supply will be planned to minimize the impact of the shortage. He informed currently 84 million gallons of water were being supplied to the city daily.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, Managing Director (MD) WASA, Additional Commissioners I and II, Irrigation and WASA officers.