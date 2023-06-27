Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Construction Of School, Hospital, Maternity Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction of School, Hospital, Maternity home

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting about Public School Tando Adam, SMS Hospital Shahdadpur and Maternity Home Hospital are here on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting about Public school Tando Adam, SMS Hospital Shahdadpur and Maternity Home Hospital are here on Tuesday.

DC Sanghar Muhammad Ishaque Gad, District Health Officer Dr Faiz Muhammad Mari, SMS In-charge Muhammad Moosa, Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Loond and officials of Education Works Sanghar attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that the construction work of Public-School Tando Adam building shall be completed at the earliest so that educational activities could be started that would provide better educational facilities to students of Tando Adam and its vicinity.

He said that a letter is being written to authorities to resolve the issues of onward communication to the Sindh Government to resolve the issues of funds and others.

Commissioner instructed better medical treatment to visit patients at SMS Hospital Shahdadpur.

He said that hospital administration shall write a letter about issues it is facing so that steps be taken in this regard.

Briefing the meeting officials of the Department of Education Works Sanghar informed that construction work of Public School Tando Adam is suspended for some time due to the paucity of funds which is required to complete the construction work while a letter was also written to higher authorities in this regard.

The DC said that from CRS Funds many of the public schemes of health, education and others are completed while work on some of the schemes is still in progress; those would soon be completed for the welfare of the general public.

