Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Cyclone arrangements

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :In order to review the arrangement made in view of possible heavy storms and rains in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy in three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Commissioner SBA Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting at his office.

DIG Police Muhammad Younus Chandio, Additional Commissioner-1 Subhash Chandar, Additional Commissioner-2 Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Deputy Commissioner SBA Kanwal Nizam, Director Health Services Ghulam Mustafa, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Deputy Director DIlshad Umrani attended the meeting while DC Sanghar Muhammad Ishaque Gad and DC Naushehro Feroze Shahzeb Shaikh attended the meeting online.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that the weather department has forecast rains and storms in the SBA Division in the wake of the sea cyclone and for that reason, all Deputy Commissioners shall make protective measures for the safety of life and property of the general public and cope up with after effects.

Commissioner directed to cancel of the holidays of concerned staff and officials of all three districts and bind them to remain at headquarters.

He said that Emergency Control Rooms be set up at the district and tehsil level and activate the available machinery.

He said that billboards shall also be removed immediately from all small and big towns of the district.

He stressed keeping the pumping stations in running order, cleaning the drains and evacuating dilapidated condition buildings and houses. He said that emergency control rooms be set up at the offices of the Commissioner and all Deputy Commissioners.

The director of Health Services was directed to ensure the availability of medicines, doctors and paramedical staff at all hospitals including Daulatpur Hospital and health centres to meet any emergency situation. Officials of the Local government department were directed to bind all municipal and town officials and Union Council secretaries to adopt measures to drain out rainwater in the shortest possible time.

Addressing the meeting DIG Muhammad Younus Chandio said that all SSPs of the range were directed to remain in contact with district administration in the wake of expected cyclone and heavy rains and also to set up an emergency control room.

Deputy Commissioners of all three districts briefed Commissioner about measures taken to cope with possible rain and storm.