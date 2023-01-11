Commissioner chairs meeting regarding distribution of flour at subsidized prices

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari on Wednesday said that any kind of disturbance in the flour provided to the people at discounted prices by the Sindh government would not be tolerated and FIRs also be registered by the anti-corruption department against those who disturbed

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari on Wednesday said that any kind of disturbance in the flour provided to the people at discounted prices by the Sindh government would not be tolerated and FIRs also be registered by the anti-corruption department against those who disturbed.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting called for distribution and control of prices on discount prices of flour in the Division. In which Deputy Commissioner of Kamber-Shahdadkot, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I of Larkana and other officials of concerned departments participated. While DCs of Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and Shikarpur districts participated in the meeting through videolink.

He said that violation of people's rights would not be tolerated under any circumstances. DCs and Assistant Commissioners would be empowered to take legal action against such violators. However, strict action should be taken to control the price of flour, he added.

On this occasion, the officials of the food department while giving a briefing about the subsidized flour said that the food department has got the quota to distribute to the people in all the districts of the Division, which is being distributed by establishing different selling points. Flour stalls have been set up at the district and taluka level where a 10 kg bag of flour is available at Rs 650.

Commissioner Larkana said that this flour is for the poor people and they should get the flour, if shopkeepers, millers or government officials tamper with it, DCs and ACs would be responsible for action against them.

He directed the Food Controllers would personally monitor the distribution process and report to the DCs and ACs on a daily basis. DCs and ACs of all the five districts should pay serious attention to wheat distribution so that public money could be saved. No report from Food Department would be admissible without confirmation of ACs.

He said the DCs would be empowered to establish a better flour distribution system. He also said that action should be taken to stop smuggling of subsidized flour to other provinces. He also directed flour mill owners to set up cheap flour stalls outside the gates of their mills.

Leghari added that he had received complaints that 2,400 bags of urea fertilizer were being sold in the black market for Rs 3,200 per bag. He said that action should be taken against the fertilizer supply agencies/dealers charging extra prices for fertilizers.

In this regard, the Assistant Commissioners should show seriousness and use their powers for the welfare of the people. Fertilizer is being sold at a higher rate than the official price and looting the public, which cannot be kept quiet. He said that the fertilizer supply agencies/dealers should put out the Panaflex of fixed rates of fertilizers so that the public can know the correct price.

In the meeting Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana Ms. Rabiya Siyal, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ms. Shahida Parveen, DC Kamber-Shahdadkot and Deputy Commissioners of Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Kashmore-Kandhkot gave a briefing about their respective areas through video link. The concerned officials and Director Information Larkana attended the meeting.