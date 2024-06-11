Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Eid-ul-Azha Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi has said that as Eid-ul-Azha approaching fast therefore all relevant departments should make arrangements to provide relief to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting with officers of all relevant department of division in his office.
Commissioner directed Municipal authorities to prepare a comprehensive strategy for disposing of remains of sacrificial animals at specified places and ensuring cleanliness drive and do not allow slaughtering of animals at irrelevant spots so that people could not feel any inconvenience.
Commissioner directed HESCO officers to avoid unannounced load shedding during Eid-u-Azha Holidays. He further instructed to strictly adhere SOPs issued by Local Government department regarding Eid-ul-Azha
The Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Aabdeen giving briefing in the media said that the a comprehensive strategy had been devised with the assistance of Solid waste Management for dumping offals of sacrificial animals at appropriate places.
DC said that dumping points have been made on Tando Muhammad Khan road side while every possible steps would be taken for ensuring better cleanliness.
The Commissioner also directed relevant Police officers to utilize all resources for maintaining law and order situation in Eid-ul-Azha days.
HESCO officers apprised the meeting that Complaint cells would remain functional during Eid days to ensure uninterrupted power supply to people. He further said that faulty transformers would be replaced in case of any complaint moved by masses.
Commissioner directed to accelerate anti theft drive and gear-up recovery process beside taking strict strict legal action against power thieves.
