Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Electricity

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding electricity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider to resolve the problems in electricity supply in Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplantation (BIUT) Shaheed Benazirabad.

On the occasion, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider directed SE HESCO to ensure power supply in BIUT while taking steps for immediate solution of low voltage and other power problems. So that better health facilities can be provided to the patients by ensuring the electricity supply.

SE HESCO Farman Ali assured to solve the problems in the electricity supply in BIUT. UT Coordinator Mohammad Amin Dhraj and Electrical Engineer Khurram Baloch participated in the meeting.

