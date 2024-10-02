Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Electricity
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider to resolve the problems in electricity supply in Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplantation (BIUT) Shaheed Benazirabad.
On the occasion, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider directed SE HESCO to ensure power supply in BIUT while taking steps for immediate solution of low voltage and other power problems. So that better health facilities can be provided to the patients by ensuring the electricity supply.
SE HESCO Farman Ali assured to solve the problems in the electricity supply in BIUT. UT Coordinator Mohammad Amin Dhraj and Electrical Engineer Khurram Baloch participated in the meeting.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District administration launches crackdown against illegal filling stations2 minutes ago
-
Amir Maqam visits home of martyr child 'Iqtidar' in Swabi for condolences2 minutes ago
-
Anjuman Tajiran Sindh felicitates newly body of SITE association12 minutes ago
-
Agriculture experts emphasize increased focus on Maize cultivation and research12 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to activate MERC 1122 for medical aid to people: Says DG22 minutes ago
-
18-member Chinese delegation visits Takht Bhai archaeological site22 minutes ago
-
ICT Police conduct grand search and combing operation across district22 minutes ago
-
'Friends of Police' student delegation visits PSCA22 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles with DG Immigration & Passports Kazi32 minutes ago
-
Filmstar Waheed Murad remembered on birth anniversary32 minutes ago
-
Two-day KMC int’l conference starts to promote medical research32 minutes ago
-
Adopting innovative technologies pivotal for enhancing trade: Ayaz42 minutes ago