Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Establishing IT Hubs In Colleges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 11:20 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Information technology (IT) hubs would be established in different colleges of Shaheed Benazirabad district.
A meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Shehryar Gul Memon here on Thursday.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Syed Ammar Hussain, Director Colleges Prof. Dr Saifullah Joyo, Director Information Muhammad Musa Gondal, Principal Girls Degree College Lala Rukh Baloch, Principal Zahoor Ahmed Gujjar and principals of various colleges.
Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon said that in the first phase, IT hubs would be established in colleges of Nawab Shah in which female students would be able to benefit free of cost in the morning session and citizens in the evening.
The Commissioner said that the IT hubs would provide small screens, computers and fast internet facilities while computer expert teachers would provide training at the IT hub.
Recent Stories
Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences
United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment
SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University ..
Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University
DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ
UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV tariffs effective January 2025
ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..
450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA
UAE Aviation Environment Working Group concludes its 2024 Agenda
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding establishing IT hubs in Colleges2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Shura Council delegation visited PCCR2 minutes ago
-
Pehchan Pakistan prize distribution ceremony held2 minutes ago
-
A high level delegation from Saudi Council visit PCCR12 minutes ago
-
PM leaves for Pakistan after attending D-8 Summit in Cairo12 minutes ago
-
Liaquat University Hospital sees significant improvement in healthcare services: MS21 minutes ago
-
NPC organizes Christmas program for Christian members22 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt initiated climate resilient projects to ensure sustainable recovery: Murad Shah22 minutes ago
-
3 killed in Tehsil Jand firing incident52 minutes ago
-
Polio drive in full swing: 84% target achieved in four days1 hour ago
-
Report launched on Greece boat tragedy stressing multi-layered surveillance system1 hour ago
-
Anti-polio campaign continues 4th consecutive day in AJK1 hour ago