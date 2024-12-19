Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Establishing IT Hubs In Colleges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 11:20 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Information technology (IT) hubs would be established in different colleges of Shaheed Benazirabad district.

A meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Shehryar Gul Memon here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Syed Ammar Hussain, Director Colleges Prof. Dr Saifullah Joyo, Director Information Muhammad Musa Gondal, Principal Girls Degree College Lala Rukh Baloch, Principal Zahoor Ahmed Gujjar and principals of various colleges.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon said that in the first phase, IT hubs would be established in colleges of Nawab Shah in which female students would be able to benefit free of cost in the morning session and citizens in the evening.

The Commissioner said that the IT hubs would provide small screens, computers and fast internet facilities while computer expert teachers would provide training at the IT hub.

