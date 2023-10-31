Commissioner chairs meeting regarding illegal immigrants repatriation

Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Shaikh presided over a high-level meeting regarding illegal immigrant repatriation, here in the committee room of the Commissioner's office, on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Shaikh presided over a high-level meeting regarding illegal immigrant repatriation, here in the committee room of the Commissioner's office, on Tuesday.

The meeting was held in light of the government’s deadline for all undocumented immigrants to leave Pakistan.

DIG Police Larkana range Javed Ahmed Jaskani, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana and SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot were present in the meeting. Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot participated in the meeting through a video link.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the return of illegally staying foreigners and their methods to ensure the implementation of the orders about the evacuation of illegal immigrants by the Federal government. The meeting also briefed about the progress and issues in this regard

Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Shaikh instructed the Deputy Commissioners of the division that today (October 31) is the last date for the return of illegal aliens, so prepare a contingency plan. He said that illegal foreigners should be treated with special care.

In the meeting, the commissioner told the NADRA officials that they have an important role and they should make necessary arrangements for verification.

He said that operational SoPs should also be prepared in which it should be clarified how and from where the foreigners will be sent back to their country and it should also be clear who is responsible and who is illegal.

The commissioner said that illegal immigrants and foreigners should be encouraged that now we are sending them to their country.

The commissioner also directed to preserve the complete data of people returning voluntarily.

He also said that the Home Department will also give a clear policy in this regard.

During the meeting, Commissioner Larkana urged the police authorities to make the security of the illegal aliens more efficient and effective so that they can return to their country safely.

Mr. Shaikh directed Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad to make better arrangements at holding points to accommodate illegal foreigners.

Addressing the meeting, DIG Larkana Javed Ahmed Jaskani said that there could be 800 to 1000 suspected illegal foreigners in the Larkana region.

He suggested in the meeting that it would be better to return them to train service instead of bus service.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of the division gave a briefing about the arrangements made in their respective districts.

SSP Special Branch Mansoor Mughal and officers of other relevant departments attended the meeting.