Commissioner chairs meeting regarding immunization

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider on Friday presided over a meeting regarding the Divisional Task Force for Immunization in the committee room of the Commissioner's office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider on Friday presided over a meeting regarding the Divisional Task Force for Immunization in the committee room of the Commissioner's office.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner said parents should register their children after the birth at their nearest EPI center so that they can be vaccinated against dangerous diseases in time.

He said that to protect the child from fatal diseases, the course of immunization is indispensable for the establishment of a healthy society.

At the government level, effective measures are being taken to protect the health of the people, especially children, but parents also have to protect their children.

Commissioner appealed to the public that they must get their children vaccinated so that they are protected from measles, tuberculosis, whooping cough, pneumonia and many other life-threatening diseases.

The commissioner directed all the district health officers to visit the EPI centers established in their districts and take all possible steps to make them more active, and the record in this regard should be maintained properly.

Additional Commissioner II Ahmed Ali Soomro, Director Health Shaheed Benazirabad Ghulam Mustafa, District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Asadullah Dahri, District Health Officer Sanghar Dr. Faiz Muhammad Marri, District Health Officer Nosharo Feroze Dr. Asadullah, Regional Manager PPHI Asadullah, ECWHO Dr. Jhangir Korai, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and EPI Focal Person of the three districts participated in the meeting.

