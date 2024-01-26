Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Immunization
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider on Friday presided over a meeting regarding the Divisional Task Force for Immunization in the committee room of the Commissioner's office
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider on Friday presided over a meeting regarding the Divisional Task Force for Immunization in the committee room of the Commissioner's office.
Addressing the meeting, Commissioner said parents should register their children after the birth at their nearest EPI center so that they can be vaccinated against dangerous diseases in time.
He said that to protect the child from fatal diseases, the course of immunization is indispensable for the establishment of a healthy society.
At the government level, effective measures are being taken to protect the health of the people, especially children, but parents also have to protect their children.
Commissioner appealed to the public that they must get their children vaccinated so that they are protected from measles, tuberculosis, whooping cough, pneumonia and many other life-threatening diseases.
The commissioner directed all the district health officers to visit the EPI centers established in their districts and take all possible steps to make them more active, and the record in this regard should be maintained properly.
Additional Commissioner II Ahmed Ali Soomro, Director Health Shaheed Benazirabad Ghulam Mustafa, District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Asadullah Dahri, District Health Officer Sanghar Dr. Faiz Muhammad Marri, District Health Officer Nosharo Feroze Dr. Asadullah, Regional Manager PPHI Asadullah, ECWHO Dr. Jhangir Korai, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and EPI Focal Person of the three districts participated in the meeting.
Recent Stories
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry3 minutes ago
-
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra3 minutes ago
-
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat16 minutes ago
-
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct18 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day19 minutes ago
-
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days16 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-better’16 minutes ago
-
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident19 minutes ago
-
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects16 minutes ago
-
Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Social Welfare Minister ..48 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki50 minutes ago
-
International Clean Energy Day observed50 minutes ago