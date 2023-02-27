Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Master Plan Larkana 2013-2023

The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari has directed all parties to give suggestions and proposals for Urban Development Strategy/Master Plan Larkana to beautify Larkana city

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari has directed all parties to give suggestions and proposals for Urban Development Strategy/Master Plan Larkana to beautify Larkana city.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting regarding the Master Plan Larkana 2013-2023, held at the Conference room of the Commissioners office Larkana, on Monday.

Officers of Planning and Development Department Sindh Dayal Das Rathore and Syed Babar Ali Shah and other officials were briefed through maps and charts.

While giving a briefing, they said that the Sindh government had made this plan in 2013, but it could not be implemented. Now the provincial government is again starting work on the plan, in which schemes are added to make Larkana beautiful, keeping in mind its current situation.

They also said In addition to the city, new types of projects will be developed in its surrounding areas, for which proposals are required from all departments and local citizens, elected representatives and political leadership, which will be made part of the plan. They said that in 2013, the master plan was for 10 years, but now it will be restarted in 2023 and extended for 30 years.

On the occasion, Commissioner Larkana said that this master plan will beautify Larkana which will include new hospitals, schools, colleges, markets and other modern projects.

He said that the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has ordered the speedy implementation of this master plan for which the political leadership should give their suggestions. He further said while all departments, Chamber of Commerce, Abadgar board including citizens, elected representatives, journalists should submit their proposals.

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari said that in this project, the drainage system will be improved, besides, the grain market, vegetable market and other markets established in the slums of the city will be moved outside the city so that there is no traffic problem in the city.

He also said that we have to give these proposals in written form to the Planning and Development Department which will finalize the plan and send it to the Chief Minister Sindh for approval.

Each institution should develop schemes according to its own needs, he added nad further said that the security plan of Larkana will also be a part of it, for which the police department will give suggestions and we will shortlist the proposals and include them in the plan.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal said that to make the drainage system in Larkana city more effective and efficient, opinions should be taken from experts and citizens.

The plan that is made with the advice of all will be successful, she added.

Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ms. Shahida Parveen said that there is a major problem of car parking in Larkana, for which open space is needed, apart from that, roads should be reserved for pedestrians in the market in dense areas of the city, where vehicular traffic is restricted, apart from entertainment, parks should be established for recreation in Larkana.

PPP leader Tariq Anwar Siyal said that the project of Safe City should be started in Larkana city, which will solve the security problem, apart from that, public parks should be constructed.

PPP leaders Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Muhammad Ali Baghio, former Nazim Qurban Ali Abbasi, Principal CMC Larkana Professor Dr. Zamir Soomro, DHO Athar Ali Shah, M.S CMC Hospital LarkanaDr. Gulzar Tunio, senior journalist Dr. Maula Bakhsh Kalhoro, Abadgar Board leaders, Officials of various departments including Larkana Municipal Corporation, Agriculture Department presented their initial suggestions, in which Commissioner Larkana directed to give in writing. Officials of various departments attended the meeting.