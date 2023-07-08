Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Muharram arrangements

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari on Saturday chaired a communication conference of the Divisional Peace Committee(DPC) to discuss the law and order situation during the Muharram-ul-Harram at Conference Hall of commissioner office Larkana.

All the Deputy Commissioners of Larkana division participated in the meeting through video link.