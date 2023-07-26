Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Muharram--ul-Haram arrangements

In order to overview the situation of rainwater disposal and arrangements made for 9th and 10th Muharram, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting in Committee Room here on Wednesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :In order to overview the situation of rainwater disposal and arrangements made for 9th and 10th Muharram, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting in Committee Room here on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner stressed that administration and elected representatives shall collectively work with the spirit of teamwork in order to save the public from difficulties arising out of recent monsoon rains and to dispose of the same at the earliest, he said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard and negligent staff would face legal action.

DIG Muhammad Younus Chandio, Additional Commissioner-1 Subhash Chandar, Deputy Commissioner SBA Shehryar Gul Memon, SSP Mehzoor Ali Ghouri, Mayor Municipal Corporation Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, XEN Hesco Zulfiqar Memon, PD Scarp Amjad Memon, SE Public Health Nazeer Shaikh, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho and other officials attended the meeting.

All Deputy Commissioners were directed to submit reports in case any official was found ignoring his duty strict action would be taken against him.

On the instruction of the Commissioner, the DC recommended Secretary Irrigation for initiating departmental action against officials of the irrigation department the of negligence on the issue of breaches those developed in different areas and different canals of the district.

Commissioner instructed DCs and SSPs of all the three districts to conclude the sanitation and cleanliness of mourning procession routes in collaboration with organizers and committee members. Hesco was directed to avoid load shedding for a few days to help resolve the issue of disposal of rain water from the city areas and also to provide security to processions and mourning majalis.

Addressing the meeting DIG Muhammad Younus Chandio said the Sindh Government's order would be strictly implemented and no person would be allowed to take the law into his hands while strict watch be kept on miscreant elements.

PD Scaro Amjad Memon said that the water level of saline drains remained normal after the recent rains however, pressure small saline drain exists due to few breaches.

DC Shehryar Gul Memon informed that water disposal is being ensured from Haqani Colony and other low-lying areas of the city with the help of disposal machinery.

DC Sanghar Muhammad Ishaque Gad and DC Naushehro Feroze Shahzeb Shaikh who attended the meeting through video link briefed the meeting about the prevailing situation of their respective districts.