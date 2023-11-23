Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding NID Polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 06:09 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding NID polio campaign

Two polio cases reported in the Afghan population in Karachi caused two districts of the Hyderabad division vulnerable which are adjacent to the Karachi division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Two polio cases reported in the Afghan population in Karachi caused two districts of the Hyderabad division vulnerable which are adjacent to the Karachi division.

It was revealed in a Polio Divisional Task Force meeting and the upcoming NID polio campaign held at his main office today.

This meeting was chaired by Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah at his main office.

The NID polio Campaign would be commenced on November 27 and would be continued for seven days.

“Two polio cases reported in Karachi in Afghan population is alarming for adjacent districts Jamshoro and Thatta of Hyderabad Division, so extra measures should be taken", said the commissioner.

He further added that poor and low-performing union councils particularly the 55th union council of Hyderabad district and Pyaro Lund of Tando Allahyar district needed to be monitored minutely so that it could improve its performance.

Before this polio task force focal person briefed the chair that 7299 mobile teams, 647 fixed teams, 1754 area In charge, 571 UC MOs, and some 18000 workers were engaged in this campaign.

He said that 2.38 children up to five years of age would be administered polio drops.

Deputy Commissioners, District health officers of the division, and PPHI representatives attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Afghanistan Polio Poor Mobile Hyderabad Jamshoro Thatta Tando Allahyar November

Recent Stories

DC leads polio awareness rally in Mirpurkhas

DC leads polio awareness rally in Mirpurkhas

11 minutes ago
 One-day family planning camp organized in Sanjhoro

One-day family planning camp organized in Sanjhoro

11 minutes ago
 Ali Zafar crowned best Pakistani singer at DIAFA 2 ..

Ali Zafar crowned best Pakistani singer at DIAFA 2023

21 minutes ago
 Doctor at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital says director a ..

Doctor at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital says director arrested by Israel

16 minutes ago
 PRA seals office of Talal International for non-pa ..

PRA seals office of Talal International for non-payment of tax

16 minutes ago
 161 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

161 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

16 minutes ago
MDA seals six unapproved commercial buildings

MDA seals six unapproved commercial buildings

16 minutes ago
 Karachi police chief pledges vigorous crackdown on ..

Karachi police chief pledges vigorous crackdown on crimes, seeks business commun ..

16 minutes ago
 Stakeholders urge political parties to prioritize ..

Stakeholders urge political parties to prioritize smuggling of migrants, bonded ..

23 minutes ago
 Bike lifters gang busted in Wah

Bike lifters gang busted in Wah

23 minutes ago
 'Like battle': Indian rescuers strive to free 41 t ..

'Like battle': Indian rescuers strive to free 41 trapped workers

23 minutes ago
 Interior minister meets AJK PM, discuss developmen ..

Interior minister meets AJK PM, discuss development in AJK

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan