Commissioner chairs meeting regarding NID polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Two polio cases reported in the Afghan population in Karachi caused two districts of the Hyderabad division vulnerable which are adjacent to the Karachi division.

It was revealed in a Polio Divisional Task Force meeting and the upcoming NID polio campaign held at his main office today.

This meeting was chaired by Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah at his main office.

The NID polio Campaign would be commenced on November 27 and would be continued for seven days.

“Two polio cases reported in Karachi in Afghan population is alarming for adjacent districts Jamshoro and Thatta of Hyderabad Division, so extra measures should be taken", said the commissioner.

He further added that poor and low-performing union councils particularly the 55th union council of Hyderabad district and Pyaro Lund of Tando Allahyar district needed to be monitored minutely so that it could improve its performance.

Before this polio task force focal person briefed the chair that 7299 mobile teams, 647 fixed teams, 1754 area In charge, 571 UC MOs, and some 18000 workers were engaged in this campaign.

He said that 2.38 children up to five years of age would be administered polio drops.

Deputy Commissioners, District health officers of the division, and PPHI representatives attended the meeting.